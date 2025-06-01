American National Bank & Trust Purchases 2,584 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

American National Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 91.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,422 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,584 shares during the period. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% during the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332,864 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,352,000 after purchasing an additional 709,651 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,106,000 after purchasing an additional 587,596 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBR opened at $188.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $181.79 and its 200-day moving average is $194.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $160.23 and a 1-year high of $219.01. The firm has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.