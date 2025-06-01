SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $3.25 Million Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,707 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VV. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,965,000 after acquiring an additional 5,812 shares in the last quarter. Allodium Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $401,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Partners in Financial Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,387,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 779,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $271.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.70 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $221.41 and a twelve month high of $282.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $256.02 and its 200-day moving average is $267.23.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

