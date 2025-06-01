JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Trimmed by Iowa State Bank

Iowa State Bank decreased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 7.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 67,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,094 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 3.5% of Iowa State Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Iowa State Bank’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. LGT Group Foundation grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after buying an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of JPM stock opened at $263.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $733.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $245.86 and its 200 day moving average is $249.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.44 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total transaction of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This trade represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Bank of America dropped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Truist Financial set a $270.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $285.00 price target (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Recommended Stories

