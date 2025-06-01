SigFig Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Red Crane Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,065,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 106.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Natural Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $358,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SUSA opened at $121.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.07. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a one year low of $99.48 and a one year high of $127.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $114.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.97.

iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

