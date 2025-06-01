SigFig Wealth Management LLC Has $27.94 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up about 1.0% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $27,936,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 80.6% during the fourth quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period.
Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance
Shares of VEA stock opened at $55.51 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $45.14 and a 12 month high of $55.90. The company has a market cap of $158.20 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.75.
About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF
The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.
