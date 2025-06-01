Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Increases Dividend to $1.20 Per Share

Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 30th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of 1.20 per share by the home improvement retailer on Wednesday, August 6th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. This is a 4.3% increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15.

Lowe’s Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 14.9% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 53 consecutive years. Lowe’s Companies has a dividend payout ratio of 34.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Lowe’s Companies to earn $12.54 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.7%.

LOW stock opened at $225.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $224.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $242.95. Lowe’s Companies has a fifty-two week low of $206.39 and a fifty-two week high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

LOW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lowe’s Companies stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 119.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,413 shares during the quarter. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

