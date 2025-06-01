Hemostemix (CVE:HEM) Trading 27.8% Higher – What’s Next?

Shares of Hemostemix Inc. (CVE:HEM – Get Free Report) were up 27.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.12 and last traded at C$0.12. Approximately 335,071 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 486,759 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Hemostemix Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -55.07. The company has a market cap of C$16.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.35 and a beta of 0.20.

Get Hemostemix alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Peter Alan Lacey purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. 10.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Hemostemix

Hemostemix Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes blood-derived stem cell therapies for medical conditions in Canada. Its lead product is ACP-01, an autologous cell therapy, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of vascular diseases, such as cardiovascular disease, peripheral arterial disease, angina pectoris, and ischemia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hemostemix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemostemix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.