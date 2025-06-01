Meyer Handelman Co. Has $1.17 Million Position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Meyer Handelman Co. cut its position in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 16.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,691 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $1,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Autoliv by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 314 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Autoliv in the fourth quarter valued at about $165,000. 69.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane raised shares of Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $123.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. HSBC downgraded shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Autoliv from $103.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Autoliv Trading Down 1.8%

ALV opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.60. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $75.49 and a fifty-two week high of $128.66.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The auto parts company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 6.21% and a return on equity of 28.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Autoliv Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.22%.

About Autoliv

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.