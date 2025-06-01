Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Parallel Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 71.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 107,152 shares of the company’s stock after selling 270,578 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $22.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71.

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

