Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) Shares Bought by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,030 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,696,081 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,956,684,000 after purchasing an additional 63,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,680,799 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,738,645,000 after purchasing an additional 68,627 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $988,750,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,776,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $841,050,000 after purchasing an additional 302,453 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,590,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,980,000 after purchasing an additional 220,681 shares during the period. 92.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Moody’s Price Performance

NYSE:MCO opened at $479.19 on Friday. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $378.71 and a one year high of $531.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $86.21 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $453.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $473.23.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.25. Moody’s had a return on equity of 58.94% and a net margin of 29.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Moody’s from $610.00 to $572.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $520.87.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.80, for a total transaction of $181,687.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,445,682. This trade represents a 0.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Moody’s

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

