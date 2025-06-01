Summit Global Investments Sells 210 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Summit Global Investments decreased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,837 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in CME Group were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Caprock Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 6,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,550,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock opened at $287.69 on Friday. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.70 and a 12 month high of $290.10. The stock has a market cap of $103.67 billion, a PE ratio of 29.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $269.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.24.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

CME Group ( NASDAQ:CME Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.19. CME Group had a net margin of 57.52% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CME. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $287.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of CME Group from $223.00 to $211.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $269.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CME Group from $301.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel G. Kaye sold 500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.42, for a total value of $141,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,035,916.56. The trade was a 12.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Suzanne Sprague sold 1,500 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.83, for a total value of $385,245.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,063,885.88. This represents a 15.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,400 shares of company stock worth $6,533,180. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

