GAMMA Investing LLC Has $138.43 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Free Report) by 13,974.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,112,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104,852 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $138,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 77.2% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in Brown & Brown by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 36,524 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,544,000 after buying an additional 10,301 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management LLC MS acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. 111 Capital acquired a new position in Brown & Brown in the 4th quarter valued at about $208,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 206.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 42,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after purchasing an additional 28,603 shares during the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Brown & Brown from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $126.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $118.25.

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $112.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.09 and a 12-month high of $125.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.20.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 17.81% and a net margin of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.71%.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

