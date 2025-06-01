Parallel Advisors LLC Sells 1,135 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,104 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,135 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 46.5% during the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 293 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. DT Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 331 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2%

HIG opened at $130.01 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $98.16 and a 1-year high of $132.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $36.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $122.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.34.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The Hartford Financial Services Group ( NYSE:HIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The insurance provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.74%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Robert W. Paiano sold 13,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.20, for a total value of $1,539,773.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,678 shares in the company, valued at $3,712,661.60. This represents a 29.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 1,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $143,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 211,082 shares in the company, valued at $26,385,250. This represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 113,429 shares of company stock valued at $13,618,028. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.71.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

