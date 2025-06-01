Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Has $683,000 Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 1,254,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,949 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 7,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 4,340.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,316 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 144.3% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,208 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 11,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Truist Financial Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of TFC opened at $39.44 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.27%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.