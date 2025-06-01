Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Somerset Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 26,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 268.1% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 32,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,007,000 after acquiring an additional 23,372 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 655,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,830,000 after acquiring an additional 23,733 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 10,601.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,105,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,050 shares during the period. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CL opened at $93.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $92.02 and its 200-day moving average is $91.27. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $85.32 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.40.

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 477.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, March 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.76%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $105.00 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.12.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

