Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Stake Lifted by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 75.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 291 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $206,645,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $94,868,000. Equity Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the fourth quarter worth $84,128,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 204.7% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 789,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $92,129,000 after purchasing an additional 530,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,262,229 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $380,898,000 after purchasing an additional 518,851 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Genuine Parts from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Argus raised Genuine Parts to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price target (down previously from $133.00) on shares of Genuine Parts in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Genuine Parts from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Genuine Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.86.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of Genuine Parts stock opened at $126.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.21. Genuine Parts has a fifty-two week low of $104.01 and a fifty-two week high of $149.22.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.09. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 3.85%. The business had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.83 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genuine Parts Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is 67.65%.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates in two segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and equipment and parts used by repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

