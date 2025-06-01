Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Makes New Investment in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 62 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,647,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,033,000 after acquiring an additional 77,015 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AutoZone by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,383,000 after acquiring an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AutoZone by 41.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,718,000 after buying an additional 21,266 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Get AutoZone alerts:

AutoZone Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE:AZO opened at $3,736.21 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3,698.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $3,468.68. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,728.97 and a 12-month high of $3,916.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 14.18% and a negative return on equity of 53.89%. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $36.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Domingo Hurtado sold 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,660.00, for a total value of $17,568,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,940. This trade represents a 96.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares in the company, valued at $177,500. The trade was a 76.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $42,177,331 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AZO. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price objective (up previously from $3,850.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday. Mizuho increased their price objective on AutoZone from $3,600.00 to $3,740.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen upgraded AutoZone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,054.52.

Get Our Latest Report on AZO

About AutoZone

(Free Report)

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AutoZone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoZone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.