Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) Short Interest Update

Nippon Steel Co. (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a drop of 56.6% from the April 30th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Nippon Steel Stock Performance

Shares of NPSCY opened at $6.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.96. Nippon Steel has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.04). Nippon Steel had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $14.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.19 billion.

Nippon Steel Company Profile

Nippon Steel Corporation engages in steelmaking and steel fabrication, engineering and construction, chemicals and materials, and system solutions businesses in Japan and internationally. The company offers steel plates, sheets, and slags; bar and rod materials; structural steel; pipes and tubes; titanium and stainless products; and railway, automotive, and machinery parts for applications in automotive, energy, infrastructure, and consumer electronics markets.

