Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Shares Down 4.6% – What’s Next?

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 4.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 42,592,180 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 50,559,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
The company has a market cap of £916,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 0.21.
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
