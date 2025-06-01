NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the April 30th total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%
QQQI stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09.
NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $7.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%.
About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF
The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.
