NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,700 shares, a growth of 141.2% from the April 30th total of 103,100 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Stock Down 0.4%

QQQI stock opened at $50.17 on Friday. NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $41.17 and a 52-week high of $54.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 1.09.

NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.6374 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. This is an increase from NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $7.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 15.25%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

About NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QQQI. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,760,000 after purchasing an additional 6,683 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF by 220.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000.

The NEOS Nasdaq 100 High Income ETF (QQQI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks high monthly income through NASDAQ-100 stocks and call options, pursuing potential equity growth in a tax-efficient manner. QQQI was launched on Jan 30, 2024 and is issued by Neos.

