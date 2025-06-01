Short Interest in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Expands By 143.3%

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,490,000 shares, an increase of 143.3% from the April 30th total of 3,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.1 days. Approximately 3.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other news, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,966,471.94. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total value of $557,535.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. This represents a 11.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Ameren in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

AEE stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.72 and its 200 day moving average is $95.42. The stock has a market cap of $26.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. Ameren has a 1-year low of $69.39 and a 1-year high of $104.10.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 15.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameren will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.97%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AEE. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Ameren and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

