KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.5 days.
KBC Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $98.33 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07.
About KBC Group
