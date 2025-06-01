KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Short Interest Update

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 180,600 shares, a drop of 55.8% from the April 30th total of 408,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.5 days.

KBC Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS KBCSF opened at $98.33 on Friday. KBC Group has a 52-week low of $68.34 and a 52-week high of $98.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.07.

About KBC Group

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company provides demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

