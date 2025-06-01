Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Trading Down 4.6% – Here’s What Happened

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Free Report) fell 4.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.16 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.17 ($0.00). 42,592,180 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 50,559,668 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.18 ($0.00).
Wishbone Gold Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 0.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of £916,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.30.
About Wishbone Gold
It has three major exploration properties in Australia and three minor prospects. Two of these are located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia and the third is in the Mingela-Charters Towers region in Queensland.
The company’s flagship project is Red Setter located approximately 13km south west of Newcrest’s Telfer operations.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wishbone Gold
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.