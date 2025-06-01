Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL) Trading Down 1.7% – Here’s What Happened

Security Federal Co. (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $29.50 and last traded at $29.50. Approximately 1,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 30% from the average daily volume of 1,430 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.00.

Security Federal Stock Down 1.7%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $29.26 and its 200 day moving average is $28.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.02 million, a PE ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.48.

Security Federal (OTCMKTS:SFDL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. Security Federal had a net margin of 11.20% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The business had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter.

Security Federal Increases Dividend

Security Federal Company Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is a positive change from Security Federal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. Security Federal’s dividend payout ratio is 19.80%.

Security Federal Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Security Federal Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit products, such as savings and checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, and individual retirement accounts.

