Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI) Shares Down 1.6% – Time to Sell?

Canadian General Investments (TSE:CGI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 1.6% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$37.48 and last traded at C$37.50. 1,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 7,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$38.10.

Canadian General Investments Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$34.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$38.16. The company has a current ratio of 6.79, a quick ratio of 7.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The stock has a market cap of C$789.09 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.18.

Canadian General Investments Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Canadian General Investments, Limited is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Meighen & Associates Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalization.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian General Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian General Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.