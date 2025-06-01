Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,699 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Redwood Park Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 336.0% during the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Down 0.4%

NYSE ITW opened at $244.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 20.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.12. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.66 and a fifty-two week high of $279.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $240.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $253.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 95.39% and a net margin of 21.94%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.44 EPS. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 52.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Bank of America cut Illinois Tool Works from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $269.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, CEO Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 48,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.36, for a total transaction of $13,293,565.08. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,120,802.68. This represents a 46.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael M. Larsen sold 41,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.25, for a total value of $11,249,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,698,667.50. This represents a 45.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

