Carlen Hooker Sells 3,000 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Stock

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) EVP Carlen Hooker sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.05, for a total value of $294,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 262 shares in the company, valued at $25,689.10. The trade was a 91.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Church & Dwight Stock Up 0.3%

NYSE CHD opened at $98.45 on Friday. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.99 and a fifty-two week high of $116.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of 41.54, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.74.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 20.03% and a net margin of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 50.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHD shares. Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $128.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $106.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on Church & Dwight from $94.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.13.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CHD. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Bernard Wealth Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight in the first quarter valued at $40,000. 86.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, Specialty Products Division (SPD), and Corporate. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, household cleaning products, and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

