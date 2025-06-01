Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 25,047.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 885,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 881,935 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.46% of Garmin worth $192,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GRMN. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 864.3% in the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 135 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Garmin by 67.7% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Susan Lyman sold 2,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.51, for a total transaction of $609,677.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,817,180.32. This trade represents a 25.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN opened at $202.73 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.99. Garmin Ltd. has a 52-week low of $158.38 and a 52-week high of $246.50.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Garmin had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Garmin from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $159.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Garmin from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Garmin from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $206.00.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

