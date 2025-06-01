Investors Research Corp Sells 1,600 Shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

Investors Research Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 650 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $45,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Longbow Finance SA bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,359,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $485,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in United Airlines by 293.7% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 23,458 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 17,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter valued at about $790,000. 69.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Airlines alerts:

United Airlines Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:UAL opened at $79.25 on Friday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.02 and a 52 week high of $116.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.02 and a 200 day moving average of $87.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The transportation company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.52% and a return on equity of 32.26%. The company had revenue of $13.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.47 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 12.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $145.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. UBS Group raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $67.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of United Airlines from $140.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on United Airlines

United Airlines Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, flight academy, and maintenance services for third parties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.