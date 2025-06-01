GAMMA Investing LLC Acquires 505,680 Shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 38,164.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 507,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 505,680 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $172,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in Carlisle Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $1,702,000. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,046 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 12,750 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 22,088 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after acquiring an additional 15,832 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Carlisle Companies by 105.1% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,795 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,039,000 after acquiring an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $420.00 to $390.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Carlisle Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $455.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carlisle Companies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $454.00.

Carlisle Companies Stock Down 1.8%

CSL stock opened at $380.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $311.41 and a fifty-two week high of $481.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $368.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $377.45.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 34.37% and a net margin of 26.22%. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.89%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

