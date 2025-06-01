GAMMA Investing LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 210,656.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 115,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 115,861 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $216,718,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Markel Group in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 866.7% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 29 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 32 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of Markel Group by 140.0% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised Markel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Wall Street Zen lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Markel Group from $1,750.00 to $2,025.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,727.75.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 90 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,861.44, for a total value of $167,529.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,430.08. The trade was a 12.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Markel Group Stock Performance

NYSE MKL opened at $1,938.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74 and a beta of 0.84. Markel Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,491.03 and a 1-year high of $2,063.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,833.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,811.11.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group Inc, a diverse holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, and Germany. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

