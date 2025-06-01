Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Stock Position Reduced by MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB

MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB cut its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Free Report) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,376 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 987 shares during the quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,424,000. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. Abacus FCF Advisors LLC now owns 23,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 109,359 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 316,535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $58,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in Williams-Sonoma by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222 shares during the last quarter. 99.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WSM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates initiated coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $153.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $177.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams-Sonoma

In other news, CFO Jeffrey Howie sold 36,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.79, for a total transaction of $6,020,166.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,690,666.52. This trade represents a 43.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Karalyn Yearout sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total transaction of $1,212,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,501,002.65. The trade was a 32.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,227 shares of company stock valued at $12,962,573 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Price Performance

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $161.70 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.33 and a fifty-two week high of $219.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $156.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.68. The company has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.57.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 51.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Williams-Sonoma Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 17th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This is an increase from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is 29.90%.

About Williams-Sonoma

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

