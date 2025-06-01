Summit Global Investments Lowers Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Summit Global Investments trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 88.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,990 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,316,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697,646 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14,332.4% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 15,584,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,074,391,000 after purchasing an additional 15,476,455 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,463,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,006 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,924,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,377 shares during the period. Finally, National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 8,953,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398,000 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $69.14 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $72.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.40 and its 200 day moving average is $68.25. The company has a market cap of $67.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

