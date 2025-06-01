Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Purchased by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 13,842.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,123,018 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Digital Realty Trust worth $162,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DLR. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 502.5% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLR opened at $171.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.95 and a 12 month high of $198.00.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 10.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 456.07%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

