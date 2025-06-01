Insider Buying: InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) Director Acquires 20,000 Shares of Stock

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) Director Richard C. Zoretic purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.06 per share, with a total value of $81,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 45,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $185,862.74. This trade represents a 77.58% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InnovAge Trading Down 1.5%

InnovAge stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. InnovAge Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $2.60 and a 52-week high of $6.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $538.70 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.67.

InnovAge (NASDAQ:INNV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.06). InnovAge had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a negative return on equity of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $218.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.09 million. Analysts predict that InnovAge Holding Corp. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of InnovAge during the 1st quarter valued at about $186,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of InnovAge by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 94,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 27,674 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in InnovAge in the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Topline Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in InnovAge by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Topline Capital Management LLC now owns 70,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,403 shares in the last quarter. 12.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in its homes and communities. The company manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. It also offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, dental services, mental health and psychiatric services, meals, and activities; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

