J. Brian Kynoch Sells 10,000 Shares of Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III) Stock

Imperial Metals Co. (TSE:III – Get Free Report) Director J. Brian Kynoch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.61, for a total transaction of C$46,100.00.

J. Brian Kynoch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, J. Brian Kynoch sold 13,700 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.29, for a total transaction of C$58,775.74.

On Thursday, May 15th, J. Brian Kynoch sold 37,000 shares of Imperial Metals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.72, for a total transaction of C$137,640.00.

Imperial Metals Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of III stock opened at C$4.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$758.18 million, a P/E ratio of 23.00, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.20. Imperial Metals Co. has a 52 week low of C$1.70 and a 52 week high of C$4.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.54.

Imperial Metals Company Profile

Imperial Metals Corporation is a Vancouver based mining company active in the acquisition, exploration, development, mining and production of base and precious metals. Our principal properties in British Columbia include the wholly owned Mount Polley and Huckleberry copper mines, a 30% interest in the Red Chris mine.

