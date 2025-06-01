David A. Morken Sells 4,999 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) Stock

Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) CEO David A. Morken sold 4,999 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.47, for a total value of $72,335.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,964 shares in the company, valued at $100,769.08. This trade represents a 41.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Bandwidth Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BAND opened at $14.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $418.47 million, a PE ratio of -24.67 and a beta of 1.88. Bandwidth Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.33 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average of $16.01.

Get Bandwidth alerts:

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $174.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.96 million. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bandwidth

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 3.7% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 10.0% in the first quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 220,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bandwidth by 303.1% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 393,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 296,199 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bandwidth in the first quarter valued at $470,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bandwidth by 7.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares in the last quarter. 68.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BAND. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $18.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Bandwidth from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on BAND

Bandwidth Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.