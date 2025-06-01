Insider Buying: Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV) Senior Officer Purchases C$50,018.22 in Stock

Osisko Development Corp (TSE:ODV – Get Free Report) Senior Officer David Kenneth Rouleau bought 19,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,018.22.
Osisko Development Price Performance
Osisko Development Corp is an energy company in the Precious Metals industry.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Osisko Development
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- 3 Overlooked Dividend Plays for Income in Volatile Times
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- AXON: Competition Intensifies as Motorola Makes $4.4B Acquisition
Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.