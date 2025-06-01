Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) Major Shareholder Buys $67,304.05 in Stock

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BATRA) major shareholder Mario J. Gabelli bought 1,549 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.45 per share, for a total transaction of $67,304.05. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 27,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,179,754.40. This represents a 6.05% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company's shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Atlanta Braves Stock Performance

Shares of Atlanta Braves stock opened at $43.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -59.36 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.67 and a 1 year high of $46.65.

Atlanta Braves (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.28. Atlanta Braves had a negative net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $47.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.87 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Atlanta Braves in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Atlanta Braves

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlanta Braves

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Atlanta Braves by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Atlanta Braves in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $390,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlanta Braves during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $901,000. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Atlanta Braves by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 5,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.31% of the company’s stock.

Atlanta Braves Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Atlanta Braves Holdings, Inc owns and operates the Atlanta Braves Major league baseball club. It also operates mixed-use development project, including retail, office, hotel, and entertainment projects. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Englewood, Colorado.

