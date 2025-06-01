August Bucci Buys 2,000 Shares of Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL) Stock

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Free Report) insider August Bucci acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $26.73 per share, with a total value of $53,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,958. This represents a 76.92% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of BDL opened at $27.80 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.71 million, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.68. Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $29.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 12th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.8%. This is an increase from Flanigan’s Enterprises’s previous annual dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. Flanigan’s Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 28.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Wall Street Zen began coverage on Flanigan’s Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flanigan’s Enterprises

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Flanigan’s Enterprises stock. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned about 0.79% of Flanigan’s Enterprises worth $364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 11.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flanigan’s Enterprises Company Profile

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. The company operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. It operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy’s Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan’s Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

