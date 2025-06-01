Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO) Insider Santo Carlini Acquires 424,087 Shares

Ambertech Limited (ASX:AMO – Get Free Report) insider Santo Carlini bought 424,087 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$63,613.05 ($41,040.68).

Santo Carlini also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Santo Carlini bought 246,793 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$35,784.99 ($23,087.09).

On Monday, April 7th, Santo Carlini bought 85,321 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.10) per share, with a total value of A$12,627.51 ($8,146.78).

On Monday, March 24th, Santo Carlini bought 38,837 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.15 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$5,631.37 ($3,633.14).

On Tuesday, March 4th, Santo Carlini bought 203,568 shares of Ambertech stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.14 ($0.09) per share, with a total value of A$27,481.68 ($17,730.12).

Ambertech Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $16.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.91 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.15, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

Ambertech Company Profile

Ambertech Limited operates as a technology equipment distribution company in in Australia and New Zealand. It operates in Retail, Integrated Solutions, and Professional segments. The Retail segment distributes home entertainment solutions, including home theatre products to dealers. The Integrated Solutions segment distributes and supplies custom installation components for home theatre, and commercial installations to dealers and consumers; and distributes projection and display products for business and domestic applications.

