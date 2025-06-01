Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$58,108.16 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$58,108.16.
Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Lawford sold 6,845 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$93,502.70.
- On Friday, April 4th, Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total transaction of C$282,870.00.
Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.
NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.
