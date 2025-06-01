Insider Selling: NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA) Senior Officer Sells C$58,108.16 in Stock

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Michael Lawford sold 4,127 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$14.08, for a total transaction of C$58,108.16.

Michael Lawford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Lawford sold 6,845 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.66, for a total transaction of C$93,502.70.

On Friday, April 4th, Michael Lawford sold 21,000 shares of NuVista Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.47, for a total transaction of C$282,870.00.

NuVista Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NVA stock opened at C$13.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.90. The firm has a market cap of C$2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.57. NuVista Energy Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$10.34 and a 1 year high of C$14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.11, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Desjardins raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Atb Cap Markets raised NuVista Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on NuVista Energy from C$19.50 to C$18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Cormark raised NuVista Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$17.28.

About NuVista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. Products sold include natural gas, condensate & oil, butane, propane, and ethane, with condensate composing nearly half of all sales. Condensate finds significant use in the heavy oil business when applied to heavy oil bitumen.

