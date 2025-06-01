Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 86 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 9.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 999 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at UnitedHealth Group

In other news, CEO Stephen J. Hemsley acquired 86,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $288.57 per share, with a total value of $25,019,019.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,493 shares in the company, valued at $196,081,295.01. The trade was a 14.63% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John H. Noseworthy bought 300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $312.16 per share, with a total value of $93,648.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at $1,892,626.08. This trade represents a 5.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 109,408 shares of company stock worth $31,607,768. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $521.00 to $362.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Erste Group Bank lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $563.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $525.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.87.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNH stock opened at $301.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.83. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $248.88 and a fifty-two week high of $630.73. The company has a market capitalization of $273.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $430.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $493.45.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.29 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $109.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.56 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.91 EPS. Analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

