Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 1,023 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the period. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 117.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,230,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,355,000 after buying an additional 5,181 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 29,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 9,642 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000.

NYSEARCA:RWX opened at $26.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $372.39 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.41. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $28.19.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

