Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 6,542 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 45,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,542 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 3,530 shares during the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,682,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 780,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,748,000 after buying an additional 35,138 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF alerts:

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Price Performance

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $638.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.96 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.60. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $23.11 and a 1 year high of $27.99.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Profile

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.