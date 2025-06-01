Rhumbline Advisers Decreases Stake in GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE)

Rhumbline Advisers lowered its position in shares of GE Aerospace (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,875,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,288 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in GE Aerospace were worth $375,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of GE Aerospace by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,815,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,980,297,000 after buying an additional 410,172 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in GE Aerospace by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 66,823,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,145,570,000 after buying an additional 965,012 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in GE Aerospace by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,117,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,846,587,000 after acquiring an additional 529,457 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in GE Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth about $2,375,439,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in GE Aerospace by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,046,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,675,717,000 after acquiring an additional 553,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.77% of the company’s stock.

GE Aerospace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $245.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. GE Aerospace has a fifty-two week low of $150.20 and a fifty-two week high of $246.86. The stock has a market cap of $262.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $205.20 and a 200-day moving average of $193.67.

Insider Transactions at GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.06 billion. GE Aerospace had a return on equity of 22.19% and a net margin of 14.31%. Equities research analysts anticipate that GE Aerospace will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other GE Aerospace news, VP Robert M. Giglietti sold 4,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.73, for a total value of $807,379.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,264.20. This trade represents a 26.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Mohamed Ali sold 1,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.67, for a total transaction of $321,473.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,766,899.35. This trade represents a 15.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GE. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of GE Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on GE Aerospace from $212.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on GE Aerospace from $207.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on GE Aerospace from $235.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research downgraded GE Aerospace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.92.

About GE Aerospace

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

