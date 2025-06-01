Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 2,500 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $3,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 167.8% in the 4th quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF stock opened at $52.65 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 52-week low of $43.62 and a 52-week high of $53.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47 and a beta of 0.61.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

