Founders Capital Management Lowers Position in Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX)

Founders Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report) by 33.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Founders Capital Management’s holdings in Argan were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in Argan by 419.4% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Argan during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Argan alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AGX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets cut Argan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital upgraded Argan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th.

Argan Stock Performance

Shares of AGX opened at $209.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $158.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 43.93 and a beta of 0.42. Argan, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $214.75.

Argan (NYSE:AGX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 27th. The construction company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $1.07. The business had revenue of $232.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.50 million. Argan had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 8.20%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Argan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Argan’s payout ratio is presently 24.55%.

Insider Transactions at Argan

In other news, CFO Richard H. Deily sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.32, for a total transaction of $238,380.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,188,400.64. This trade represents a 16.71% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter W. Getsinger sold 2,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.35, for a total value of $344,602.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,428,325. This represents a 19.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,857 shares of company stock valued at $1,308,133. Corporate insiders own 6.69% of the company’s stock.

About Argan

(Free Report)

Argan, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, commissioning, maintenance, project development, and technical consulting services to the power generation market. The company operates through Power Services, Industrial Services, and Telecom Services segments. The Power Services segment offers engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as designing, building, and commissioning of large-scale energy projects to the owners of alternative energy facilities, such as biomass plants, wind farms, and solar fields; and design, construction, project management, start-up, and operation services for projects with approximately 18 gigawatts of power-generating capacity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Argan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.