Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 854 shares during the period. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,708,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,525,000 after purchasing an additional 68,799 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,145,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,517,000 after purchasing an additional 333,337 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 756,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,524,000 after purchasing an additional 54,095 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 551,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after purchasing an additional 49,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 532,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,454,000 after purchasing an additional 25,476 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GCOR opened at $40.84 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a one year low of $38.82 and a one year high of $43.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.79.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

