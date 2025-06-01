Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Sold by Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.

Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 0.4% of Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% during the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $171.15 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.67 and a 200-day moving average of $172.01. The company has a market capitalization of $272.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $150.43 and a 1-year high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

